Missouri House Minority Leader to Resign House Seat Effective Sunday

The Missouri House Minority Leader will resign her seat in the Legislature, effective Sunday. Kansas City Democrat Gail McCann Beatty, who’s in her eighth and final year in the House because of term limits, will start Monday as Jackson County’s Director of Assessment. She says it’s bittersweet:

Jackson County Executive Frank White notes Beatty has been a certified appraiser for 25 years. Beatty tells Missourinet while her friends went to daycare, she followed her father around, helping him measure houses for inspections. She says she’s made a lot of friends, Democrats and Republicans