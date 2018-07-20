New Missouri law intended to check insurance company’s controversial ER policy

A new Missouri law is meant to counteract a controversial emergency room policy by insurance company Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Under Anthem’s policy, it denies claims when a consumer goes to an emergency room for an ailment it considers not to be an emergency. Dave Dillon with the Missouri Hospital Association says some of Anthem’s denials have risen to the level of absurdity.

The new law, which clarifies an existing rule requiring insurance companies to cover ER visits based on a patient’s symptoms, not a diagnosis, goes into effect in late August.