Trading Post – July 21

Tree trimming

Buying:  washing machine

Looking for a mechanic – ph #: 573-979-0272

————-

Various drum equipment

Road case – $120

Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Firewood

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Various lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

‘79 Jeep CJ7 – 4wd – $2,000 – ph #: 573-318-6011

————-

Set of BF Goodrich tires – $75 each – ph #: 573-243-7805

————-

Vacuum tube volt meter – $35 – ph #: 334-2055

————-

‘71 Honda CT-70 – $500 – ph #: 382-0096

————-

‘94 Jeep YJ Wrangler – $3,200

Buying: top for ‘94 Jeep YJ Wrangler – ph #: 587-2480

————-

‘00 Ford Ranger – $2,450 – ph #: 573-238-5755

————-

Goldtone 6 string banjo – $450 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————-

Buying: steel short frame for bicycle – ph #: 573-450-1862

————-

Truck tires

Buying: vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

Related Posts