12-year-old dies in semi crash

A 12-year-old boy died Thursday in a crash involving a Freightliner semi-truck.

It happened on I-57 at the 23rd milepost in Union County.

Only vehicle was involved, and the boy had been a passenger in the truck as 34-year-old Robert Petersen of Killeen, Texas drove.

I-57’s southbound lanes had to be closed for 6 hours as crews investigated the crash.

Apparently, the vehicle left the roadway, hit the ditch and then overturned and eventually came to a stop.

The driver became trapped and the 12-year-old was thrown out of the vehicle.