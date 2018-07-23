Monday, July 23rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

California Highway Patrol officers hear a lot of excuses when they pull people over, but this might be a new one. A driver was recently pulled over on Interstate 980 for going 99 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone

The driver is reported to have said “I wasn’t driving that fast.” So, the officer showed him the speedometer reading of 99 miles per hour. Rather than admit defeat, the man decided to grasp at somewhat creative straws one more time, taking inspiration from the warm, 80-degree day.

CHP says the man actually said, “The display must be the current temperature.” The officer said nothing for a beat, and let the silence do its work. Oakland CHP wrote, “After an awkward silence for a few seconds he signed his citation.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police in Memphis say a man stole his date’s car and drove it to a date with another woman. A woman reported her car stolen after Kelton Griffin went to her house to take her on a date. Griffin stopped at a gas station and asked the woman to get him some cigars. A police report says while she was gone, he drove off in her Volvo.

Later in the same Saturday evening, another woman, who actually knew the victim, contacted the victim and told her that Griffin had now taken her on a date. That woman led police to a drive-in movie theater, where they found the Volvo. Griffin was in the driver’s seat and police arrested him and charged him with theft of property.

OR HOW ABOUT……

In England, the civil service made an eye-popping error after accidentally publishing a satirical poster encouraging parents to shoot their children if they suspect they have contracted rabies.

The current issue of Civil Service Quarterly features the poster – produced by the fictional council of Scarfolk. The fictional town of Scarfolk was created by writer and designer Richard Littler as “a dystopian satire of the 1970s that somehow leaks into and reflects on current affairs.”

Mr. Littler told Sky News he had “no idea” how the poster ended up in the magazine, although added: “I’d like to think a Scarfolk fan and/or cult member infiltrated the civil service – as my book predicts!” The Cabinet Office has declined to comment.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

On Thursday, a Florida man accused of pretending to be a licensed psychologist pleaded guilty to practicing without a license and defrauding patients out of thousands of dollars.

49-year-old Frank Haberle was charged with one count of practicing health care without a license and one count of scheme to defraud. Both are third-degree felony counts that could have landed him up to five years in prison.

Instead, Haberle waived his right to a trial and agreed to do 500 hours of community service, two years community control, and a total of five years supervised probation. He also agreed to pay each of his victims back.

Even in Orange County court, Haberle tried to keep up the facade, telling the judge he had a Ph.D. in Christian clinical psychology. But News 6 uncovered how that Ph.D. was from a fake university Haberle started online and claimed to run out of his former Ocoee home.