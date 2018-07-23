Multiple departments contain dump truck fire on Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County

The Delta fire department responded to the 13000 Block of Highway 25 on Saturday around 2:20 in the morning.

They were responding to calls of a vehicle fire, with Gordonville Fire Department also being called.

It was determined to be a dump truck burning on the scene, and traffic control had to be put in place.

The occupant was discovered safe.

Hazmat teams from Cape Girardeau had to be called to deal with a hydraulic leak that had sprung.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted.

By 4:30, the roadway was cleared up.