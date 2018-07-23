New MO Medicaid policy changes how insurance companies can reimburse managed care providers

A new state Medicaid policy lets insurance companies reimburse providers at 90% of the program’s managed care rate if the provider is not “in network” with the insurer. Many providers think the policy will lead to more doctors refusing treatment to Medicaid patients. Dave Dillon with the Missouri Hospital Association says fewer doctors means fewer options for managed care patients.

The 10% cut would mean even smaller Medicaid reimbursements that already pay far less than traditional employer-provided insurance plans to doctors.