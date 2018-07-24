Doniphan man’s disappearance thought to be result of foul play

It’s believed a man’s disappearance in Doniphan is the result of a homicide.

Bruce T. Ehrenberg’s body was discovered in Ripley County. An autopsy was conducted yesterday.

On Wednesday the Current River Major Case Squad was activated, and during the investigation, some information has led law enforcement to believe it was a case foul play.

Investigators have conducted multiple interviews, and one suspect is currently in custody in the Butler County Justice Center for charges in another case.