Inspector says Duck Boat had design flaws

A private vehicle inspector contends there are design flaws with the Duck Boat that capsized on southwest Missouri’s Table Rock Thursday. Steve Paul, who went to Branson last summer to examine the boats, says he was concerned that the engine exhaust pipe was at the front of the boat, not at the rear where it would be behind the passengers.

Paul also took issue with the canopy over the passengers, which he said turned the boat into a (quote) “people trapper”.