Man who shot Poplar Bluff detective and US Marshal Task Force officer appears in court

The Poplar Bluff man being charged for shooting two police officers appeared in court yesterday.

James Odell Johnson has pled not guilty to the current charges of first degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest.

These charges were filed over allegations Johnson shot Detective Corey Mitchell during the arrest.

He also is accused of shooting a U.S. Marshal Task Force officer in his bullet-proof vest.

The Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tells KZIM KSIM that it has not received all reports on the case, and will decide on what charges to file once they are all received.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department tells us that it’s believed there will eventually be charges filed.

Johnson’s hearing is set for August 20th.