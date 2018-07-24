Missouri Governor Mike Parson Discusses Transportation With Kansas City Area Mayors

Governor Mike Parson recently met with several mayors on the ten-cent gasoline tax increase that will appear on your November statewide ballot. Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he’s hearing a lot of support for the gas tax increase, which supports infrastructure growth:

If Missourians approve the increase, it would be phased in over four years at two-point-five cents annually. Parson met last week at the Statehouse with five mayors from the Kansas City region, including Couch.