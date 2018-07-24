Nell Holcomb R-IV School District now has full-time school resource officer

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s office has announced they’re partnering with Nell Holcomb R-IV (4) School District to employ a student resource officer on the district in the coming school year.

Corporal Heather VanGennip will be the first full-time Senior Resource Officer for a single school in the county.

The Nell Holcomb School District and Cape Girardeau County negotiations provides for about 3/4 of the cost, and share the rest with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office to be able to provide this Officer for the district