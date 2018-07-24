Tuesday, July 24th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 19-year-old was arrested after the blow-up doll he had allegedly tied helium balloons to interrupted flight paths above Canada. The man could face charges for the incident at Vancouver Harbour as police revealed it was an apparent stunt that he was filming.

West Vancouver police said two men were filming a video when the sex toy drifted into the sky at Ambleside Beach. It was described as “an adult-sized and shaped inflatable” with 10 large helium balloons attached to it.

Officers said in a statement, “The officer believed release of the inflatables posed a hazard to aircraft entering or leaving the harbour area.” The apparent prank affected air travel in the area as Transport Canada and the Civil Aviation Branch had to send a warning out to pilots.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police said a 37-year-old Anchorage man was charged with assault after he bit a cab driver late Thursday and then attacked him with bolt cutters in a gas station parking lot.

The driver called police about 11:30 p.m. to report the assault. The driver said he had been bitten in the arm and struck in the face with bolt cutters. As officers were talking to the driver, employees from the Peanut Farm across the street called 9-1-1.

A man had just run into the restaurant with bolt cutters and was hiding in the restroom. A team of officers and police dogs went over and the man ran out of the restroom and through the restaurant, ignoring officers’ calls to stop.

He ran into the restaurant kitchen, crashed into a wall, and fell down. At that point officers handcuffed the man, identified as Justin Saunders. Police took Saunders to the hospital to check for head injuries from striking the wall and then took him to jail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Washington state authorities took to Facebook this weekend, where they shared an image of a suspect who they said hid out in a dryer. Spokane police quipped, “The adult version of hide and seek never turns out well for anyone.”

Authorities explained that they “were working on a tip from our Domestic Violence Unit that an offender may go back to the victim’s home, thus be in violation of a protection order.”

Spokane police said the suspect went indoors and refused to emerge. A K9 found the man hiding out in an apartment sized stackable washer and dryer combo and luckily nobody was harmed.

Sounds like this guy had nobody sticking up for him. He was really hung out to dry.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Ohio man who called in a bomb threat to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport so he would avoid missing his flight was sentenced Thursday to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine.

Dana Carter of Dayton made a series of calls to the airport claiming there was a bomb on a Dallas, Texas-bound United Airlines flight in October. The 40-year-old allegedly made the false reports because he was worried he was going to miss his flight.

The original flight ended up being canceled because of the threat and Carter was placed on another flight for Dallas less than two hours later. In addition to jail-time, Carter has been ordered to pay $7,700 in restitution to United Airlines for the canceled flight.