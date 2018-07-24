Two people arrested by Sikeston Department of Public Safety on drug, gun charges

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested two people on drug charges Saturday after stopping their car for defective equipment.

Demarcus D. Johnson had a felony warrant against him from Illinois State Police.

He was taken into custody, along with the vehicle’s driver, Jasmine Miles, and a K-9 unit was used to sniff out drugs in the vehicle.

Police discovered about 57 grams of packaged Marijuana, digital scales, three handguns, and ammunition.

Johnson and Miles have been charged with delivering a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and owning drug para-pher-nail-ia.

Their bonds have been set at $25,000.