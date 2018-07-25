17-year-old and 90-year-old killed in head on collision in Perry County

Two people have been killed in a crash in Perry County.

The crash happened on Highway 51 yesterday at Quarry Road. It took place near 3 that afternoon.

A 17-year-old from Chester was driving a Chevy Malibu northbound. He crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck head on and was killed.

A 90-year-old passenger was also killed.

The semi was being driven by a 26-year-old from Eddyville.

The road was reopened to traffic at 6 that evening.