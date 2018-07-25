Haytrailer catches fire in Cape Girardeau County

A haytrailer caught fire in Cape Girardeau County on County Road 618 near 7 o’clock last night.

The vehicle pulling the trailer was in the roadway, and the case called several fire units to the scene.

East County’s fire department was paged to respond.

The trailer was described as being 30 feet tall.

Multiple bales had caught fire, and crews had to work to separate the trailer from the truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified, and Fruitland and Cape Girardeau fire teams were called on to assist.

Roughly an hour later the trailer was unhooked and unloaded, and the situation was contained.