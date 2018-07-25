Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft Discusses August Right-to-Work Referendum

For the first time in more than 36 years, Missourians will be casting ballots on what’s known as a referendum. The right-to-work referendum will appear on your August 7th statewide ballot. A referendum involves a bill approved by the Missouri Legislature, which in this case is a 2017 right-to-work bill. Labor unions were able to collect enough signatures to get the issue placed on the ballot. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft notes only two referendums have been approved in Missouri history:

The last referendum happened in April 1982, regarding a law permitting large trucks on state highways. Missourians rejected the big truck ballot proposal in a referendum, essentially overturning the Legislature’s decision. Ashcroft says if you’re in favor of right-to-work, you’ll vote “yes” in August, and that if you’re against right-to-work, you’ll vote “no.”