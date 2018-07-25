Wednesday, July 25th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire gym told police officers that he thought he was in a “Judgement Free Zone,” before being arrested.

34-year-old Eric Stagno, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness, and disorderly conduct on Sunday for taking off his clothes and exercising at a Plaistow Planet Fitness.

Police say he walked back and forth and started doing poses on a yoga mat. He allegedly referenced Planet Fitness’ slogan that it is a “Judgement Free Zone.” Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21st in Plaistow District Court.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A deputy in Florida was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into two poles in a McDonald’s parking lot. Jose Cruz, a 31-year-old detention deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested after the smash-up during an apparent fast food run.

Deputies found Cruz’s 2011 Ford Ranger stuck on a concrete median after he struck two cement poles in the parking lot. He was then asked to perform several field sobriety tests, during which “impairment was observed.”

Cruz then provided two breath samples, showing blood-alcohol content levels of .189 and .196 – more than double the legal limit. He was later taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence with property damage.

OR HOW ABOUT……

According to a police report from the Martin County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, a Target manager called cops last Tuesday after seeing a shopper, later identified as Geoffrey Ian Mckelvey, doing bizarre things at the store.

The 53-year-old reportedly got into an argument with a fellow customer and then dropped his pants and told the person to kiss his naked behind. Mckelvey also behaved in a rambunctious way while walking around the aisles, at one point knocking over contents on a shelf.

When deputies showed up at Target, the suspect was no longer there. A man fitting his description was found at a nearby house, about a mile away. A search of the home revealed drugs, including marijuana and eleven pipes with traces of THC, the chemical compound in cannabis.

He admitted the drugs belonged to him and that they were “blessed by God.” The suspect was arrested and booked on charges including exposure of sexual organs, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Georgia man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for offering cash and basketball tickets in an attempt to hire someone to kill his ex-wife.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release that 29-year-old Michael McEarchern of Acworth was sentenced by a federal judge after he pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire charge.

Prosecutors said McEarchern believed he was setting up the killing when he contacted an FBI informant and agreed to pay $10,000 plus two tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game.