Caruthersville Humane Society finds second abandoned dog

The Caruthersville Humane Society has been looking for the person responsible for leaving a pit bull for dead in her kennel.

That dog was found deceased in some of the off-road trails. It had injuries to its legs and chest.

Another pit bull was found malnourished and sick recently in the case. They’ve taken it into their care.

If you have any information that leads to an arrest, there’s a thousand-dollar reward.

You’re asked to call (573) 359-0113.