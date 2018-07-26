The SEMO District Fair is Back!

SEMO DISTRICT FAIR: SUMMER’S LAST BLAST

The 2018 Fair theme of “SUMMERS LAST BLAST” marks the end of the Summer Season with return to schools, harvesting of crops, and for sure the return of the 2018 Southeast Missouri District Fair scheduled Sept 8 to 15 at the “Fairgrounds “in Cape Girardeau.

Grandstand entertainment again features national acts including Natalie Grant and Citizen Way Sept 11, Granger Smith Sept 12, and Diamond Rio Sept 13. Regional favorite River Radio’s HEARTLAND IDOL Sept 10 will complete main stage activities. Auto Tire & Parts Dual Demo Derby returns Saturday Sept 9 with

jacked up prize money sure to bring the big hitters. Mouser Steel Supply Barrel Racing Extravaganza on Sunday Sept 9. Friday Sept 14 Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull by Excaliber Pulling Association along with The Bootheel Pullers will be on the track. Saturday Sept 15 will feature the return of the I.T.P.A. Pulling Association as well as the Bootheel Pullers again to complete eight days of entertainment.

“Summers Last Blast” will include the introduction of a new midway provided by MILLER SPECTACULAR SHOWS. The 5th generation family operated midway is known for providing both the latest in extreme carnival rides as well as everyone’s favorites such as the Ferris Wheel and Carousel. www.millercarnival.com

Special promotions continue this year with the very successful “TWO FOR TUESDAY” (Sept. 11) and

“THRIFTY THURSDAY” (Sept.13) promotions featuring discounts on entry gate, carnival rides, and fair foods.

The annual fair parade will be Saturday Sept. 8 beginning at 9:30 am at Capaha Park. Pre-registration

is open for parade entries.

For additional information contact the Fair office at: info@semofair.com,

573-334-9250 or

573-270-0898

www.semofair.com

2018 GRANDSTAND ENTERTAINMENT

Saturday September 8 Auto Tire & Parts Dual Demo Derby 6:00pm www.thundervalleypromotions.com

Sunday September 9 Mouser Steel Heartland Barrel Racing 1:00pm

By Flying W Promotions

Monday September 10 River Radio’s 17th Heartland Idol 7:00pm www.riverradio.net

Tuesday September 11 NATALIE GRANT by KHIS Radio 107.9 / 89.9

Contemporary Christian 7:00pm www.nataliegrant.com

CITIZENS WAY –by KHIS Radio 107.9/89.9

facebook.com/citizenway

Wednesday September 12 DIAMOND RIO – Classic Country 8:00pm www.diamondrio.com

Thursday September 13 GRANGER SMITH – Modern Country 8:00pm www.grangersmith.com

Friday September 14 Xcaliber/ ITPA /Bootheel Pullers

Hot Rod Truck & Tractor Pull 7:00pm www.xcaliberpulling.com

Saturday September 15 ITPA /Xcaliber / Bootheel Pullers

Hot Rod Truck & Tractor Pull 6:00pm

www.itpapulling.com

www.bootheelpullers.com

Tickets will be available on-line at semofair.com and at the Fair ticket office beginning

July 26. All advanced ticket purchases offer free entry gate admission.