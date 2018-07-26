Two schools and city of Jackson work on street safety

Two schools and the city of Jackson would like to help make West Jefferson Street safer for drivers and students

A few measures that St. Paul Lutheran School and the Jackson School District have worked with the city on have been approved by the Board of Aldermen, and approved ordinances at a July 16th meeting that would add stop signs, no-parking areas, and a lane for pick-ups and drop-offs.

The Southeast Missourian reports there will now be three lanes along Colorado and West Jefferson Streets.

Several signs and indicators will be put in place to help direct drivers.

You can find a map of the new design at jacksonmo.org.