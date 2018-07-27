18,000 cars stolen in MO in 2016; last year’s figures projected to be even higher

Some 18,000 vehicles were stolen in Missouri in 2016 and last year’s figures are expected to be even higher. Kevin Gamble with State Farm Insurance says a new report shows Missouri joins the rest of the nation in experiencing a climb in the number of car thefts.

Last year, Kansas City had more than 9,700 and St. Louis had about 8,100 vehicles taken. The report, conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, ranks St. Joseph and Springfield in the top ten in the rate at which cars are stolen.