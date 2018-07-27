A Doniphan hospital has a new proponent to keep it in the city

An ally in the effort to keep a Doniphan hospital active has been approved by the Ripley County Commission.

Tornare LLC joins Missouri Highlands Health Care as they negotiate with SoutheastHEALTH, which is expected to leave at the end of August.

In the next couple of weeks, auditors will be looking at the feasibility of their plans.

They’ll also be evaluating the costs that go into operating the hospital and a 24-hour emergency room.

The commission allowed Tornare and Missouri Highlands to work together to keep Ripley County Memorial Hospital active.