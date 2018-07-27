CAT BOX – come adopt Simba!!

Simba is a character! This 8 week old boy is already neutered so he is yours for a simple 20$ adoption fee! His prior owners said they couldn’t feed him and were allergic. Well he sure is skinny so we know that part needs to be a focus! Very undernourished. He is a tan, white, gray and black tabby. He is ready to come home with you from the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Simba is very outgoing and playful and knows no stranger. Is studio he ran back and forth to Laurie and Faune and gave hugs and climbed like they were trees! He was social and purring with joy from the attention. He deserves a home a love.