A fire broke out at a New Madrid home yesterday afternoon.

The city’s fire department responded alongside Lilbourn’s firemen.

The home was on 840 Kingshighway and belongs to Jason Redden. Crews responded at about 10 minutes till 4 yesterday.

The house received smoke and water damage in the effort to put out the flames, and crews remained on scene for three hours.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.