Friday, July 27th, 2018

A naked man who police found doing jumping jacks in the women’s bathroom of a McDonald’s in Tennessee was arrested Monday on public indecency, trespass, and public intoxication charges.

Police were summoned to a McDonald’s in Nashville due to a “male subject who was locked in the women’s restroom naked.” Restaurant management reported that the man had “been there all day.”

25-year-old Brody Young was met by the police who did confirm that he was “indeed naked.” Young was described as “erratic and doing jumping jacks and hitting the wall.” The cops noted a strong chemical odor in the bathroom, evidence that the intoxicated Young had likely been huffing.

Deemed a “danger to himself and others,” Young was taken into custody and charged with several misdemeanors. The affidavit stated that Young has a history of priors for huffing as well.

A Florida Man who has the phrase “Family Over Everything” tattooed across his chest threw his pregnant girlfriend to the ground because he believed the victim was talking to another man.

22-year-old Roldan Aleman was arrested early yesterday following a 2:50 a.m. confrontation in an apartment. According to a criminal complaint, Aleman picked up the victim and “dropped” her to the ground.

Aleman thought the woman–who is four months pregnant with his child–had been conversing with another man. The unemployed Aleman later struggled with police seeking to arrest him for battering the pregnant woman. Aleman punched and kicked officers, prompting one cop to deploy his taser.

In addition to multiple felony battery and resisting arrest counts, Aleman was charged with marijuana possession after a small amount of pot was found in his backpack.

Police in Maryland say a man who was being detained told officers he worked at Krispy Kreme and would give them doughnuts if they would let him go.

25-year-old Matthew Tyler Rosenberg and another man were spotted Thursday by an officer who suspected they were peering into vehicles for anything worth stealing.

Authorities say a search of Rosenberg yielded an air pistol and marijuana. It was then that Rosenberg began offering officers doughnuts. Rosenberg faces charges including resisting arrest.

A low-speed chase landed a Florida man in jail on Sunday. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Nicolas Powell stole a forklift from Sunbelt Rentals shortly after midnight.

Someone called deputies around 12:45 a.m. to report a man, who “didn’t look like a construction worker,” driving a forklift. The caller also referred to his driving as “erratic.” Deputies witnessed this first hand when they spotted him swerving across lanes of traffic.

Authorities began a lukewarm pursuit, but their sirens and lights weren’t enough to convince the suspect to pull over. He led them on a chase that eventually came to an end when he pulled into a grass lot at a gas station.

Powell refused to take a field sobriety test at the scene. He had also been driving with a license that had been suspended for more than three years. Powell is in the Clay County Jail with bonds totaling $29,010.