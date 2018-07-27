New Emergency Management Agency Director named in Cape Girardeau County

There’s a new emergency management agency director in Cape Girardeau County.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Mark Winkler has been working for the state for 28 years as a regional coordinator.

Winkler’s now responsible for the 911 system, and his entrance comes as the county’s center and the city center are planned to merge.

His plans as director include working to have roadways raised to prevent flooding, to help promote awareness around the county, and to continue what’s already being done in the county.

Winker said the rural fire departments, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, and county teams are very efficient when coordinating.