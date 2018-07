Dancing with the Show Me Stars featured several local performers and stars from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and raised almost $39,500 for the Community Caring Council.

13 dancers from our area showed their skill, and the winner was real-estate agent Sheila King. She raised $13,000.

The event had 400 attendees and was sold out.

Emceeing for the event were our own Faune Riggin and Kirby Ray.