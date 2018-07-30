Monday, July 30th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A suburban Seattle mother has been charged with felony assault following an attack on a sixth-grade girl at a basketball game between two Catholic schools.

Authorities say 38-year-old Monique Altheimer of Kent got onto the basketball court during a December game in Seattle and choked the child who had fought with the suspect’s daughter during an aggressive ball game.

Investigators say Altheimer was cursing at the victim as she strangled her, and she elbowed another 11-year-old girl trying to help her teammate. The victim was starting to black out when her own mother appeared to knock Altheimer down to stop the attack.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into a police headquarters in London, Ontario. Roger Marchand was tasered by officers when they say he refused to drop the bicycle chain he had used to smash a glass door on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the night, police say the 42-year-old was seen breaking the front window of a store, before moving on to another address where he was observed hitting the front door.

Damages are estimated at approximately $3,000. The Stratford man has been charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of a weapon, and mischief under $5,000.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 30-year-old unemployed man apparently decided to be an ice cream truck driver for the night after he stole a pink and white ice cream truck in Okaloosa, Florida early Friday morning.

William Grappy, a California man whose current address is listed in Tampa, opened the unlocked ice cream truck shortly after midnight and found the keys inside, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The truck owner’s girlfriend saw Grappy drive off in the vehicle and followed him.

Grappy ditched the truck and ran away. Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies found Grappy, who they said apologized for “being an idiot.” Grappy was charged with burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

In the UK, a pensioner has lashed out at police after they visited his home to investigate reports of “offensive noises” – that came from a farting toy. Colin Mitchell was left dumbstruck when an officer arrived at his home investigate the noises.

The constable was enquiring about reports by a neighbor of “offensive human noises” coming from inside the house. But Mr. Mitchell took the wind out of their sails when he said one of his four great-grandchildren had been playing with a fart machine.

The 75-year-old said: ‘What an absolute waste of police time.” Mr. Mitchell has reportedly been involved in a long-running dispute with the neighbor. A spokeswoman from Herts Police said: “Words of advice have been given to both parties.”