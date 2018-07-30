Short car chase ends in one arrest Thursday

A short car chase in Sikeston led to one arrest Thursday.

Officers noticed the vehicle didn’t have the correct registration, and after the car failed to yield, they eventually led police to East Kathleen street.

The suspect parked the car in a backyard there and fled on foot.

A passenger in the car surrendered to police.

Five hydrocodone pills were found in the car alongside a small bag with meth inside.

Officers have identified the driver but his name isn’t being released.