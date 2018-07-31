Cape Girardeau man headed to federal prison after 2017 standoff with police

A Cape Girardeau man will be spending seventeen-and-a-half years in federal prison for a three-hour standoff with law enforcement from 2017.

51-year-old James Mathena pled guilty in to owning a gun although a convicted felon. He was discovered to have had a shotgun in his home.

The standoff between Mathena and police came after he made threats to his parents.

His former convictions include everything from assault to robbery to distributing meth to intoxicated driving.

In 1988, he was sentenced in Texas for his assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.