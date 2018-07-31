State of Missouri spending $7.2 million in grant money to secure elections

The Southeast Missourian reports that the state of Missouri is spending $7.2 million in money from federal grants in efforts to secure our elections.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has said voters don’t need to be too worried about Russian activity, and that there isn’t any evidence that votes were changed in the 2016 election because of interference.

Efforts by the state include working on cybersecurity ahead of the August 7th primary. He also plans to improve the electronic voter registry, but that won’t be done this year.

This comes after US Senator Claire McCaskill accused Russia of trying to hack her campaign and interfere with the election by waging cyberwarfare.

The nonpartisan policy institute Center for American Progress gave Missouri a “D in their grading system on election security.