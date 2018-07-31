Tuesday, July 31st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police said a man crashed his car into a North Carolina cell phone store after demanding that workers help fix his phone. 74-year-old Charles Michael Hager faces six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of injury to real property.

Police said Hager went to a Verizon store in Raleigh to get help with his cell phone. But the store had closed for the night, so he drove through the front door. There were six employees inside and none of them were hurt. Authorities were called to the scene at about 9:00 p.m., an hour after closing

“He said, ‘My damn phone’s not working. I need help. Open the damn door,’” a 9-1-1 caller said. “He got in his car and just drove right in the damn door. Now he’s pretty calm.” Hager was jailed under a $7,500 bond and has court planned in September.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Cops said a California teen broke into a home through an open window this week — to ask residents if he could use their Wi-Fi. Police said the Palo Alto couple, who are in their 60s, woke up around 12:30 a.m. to see the stranger standing in their bedroom.

Instead of ransacking the joint, the intruder, a 17-year-old boy wearing a T-shirt around his face, asked the couple if he could hop on their Wi-Fi network. But the homeowner bolted out of bed and pushed the wannabe web-crawler outside.

Cops quickly arrested the teen, whose name wasn’t released because he’s a juvenile, and charged him residential burglary, a felony, as well as prowling and providing false information to an officer — both misdemeanors.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired more than six shots from his gun through the sunroof of his vehicle while driving across a bridge.

Police said 28-year-old Jelani Dixon was driving on the Memorial Causeway Bridge on Saturday around 9:00 a.m. when he began firing his Ruger .40-caliber handgun through the sunroof.

There were several pedestrians on the bridge but nobody was injured. Police arrested Dixon in Clearwater Beach. He was charged with discharging a firearm in public, which is a felony. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and later was released on a $10,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police told the New York Post a Bronx man was arrested for bashing his girlfriend with a Bible on Sunday. 36-year-old Daniel Laforge got into an argument with his girlfriend at his Parkside apartment on Bronx Park East at about 7:00 a.m.

Cops said he began to punch the 41-year-old woman, then grabbed the Good Book and smacked her in the head and shoulder with it.

The woman called 9-1-1, and told police she suffered significant pain on her head and shoulder after the beating. Laforge was arrested at the scene and charged with felony assault and harassment.