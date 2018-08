The first truck rolled out at the recently established smelter in Marston that took the place of Noranda Aluminum Company.

Magnitude 7 Metals’ first shipment rolled out yesterday carrying 45,000 pounds of aluminum.

It’s currently employing 345, which may rise to nearly 470 by September.

Brokers buy from the smelter and then sell to businesses.

149th district state representative Don Rone was there as the shipment was made.