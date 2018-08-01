Wednesday, August 1st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A judge known for unique sentences has ordered a man who knocked over a port-a-potty to clean manure out of animal pens at a county fairground in Ohio.

Judge Michael Cicconetti recently suspended most of a 120-day jail sentence for 18-year-old Bayley Toth, who pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief, in favor of the creative punishment of cleaning up waste from animals.

The Municipal Court judge compared Toth’s actions to those of an animal, saying “you act like an animal, you’re going to take care of animals.”

Authorities say the Painesville man spent a night with friends knocking over objects, including a port-a-potty, at a park. Court officials say Toth defended himself in the case.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Prosecutors say a Missouri man has been sentenced to eleven years in federal prison for robbing a credit union with a plastic gun.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Monday in a news release that 57-year-old Stephen McCrary had pleaded guilty in February to one count of bank robbery. He admitted he stole $3,815 from the Community America Credit Union in Kansas City, Missouri.

Court documents say McCrary approached the teller on Sept. 7, 2016, and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm. He pointed it at the teller and demanded “all of the money in the drawer.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

According to astounding new reports, a trio of thieves stole a live shark from a Texas aquarium by disguising it as a baby and smuggling it out inside an infant carriage.

The Saturday afternoon heist was so bizarre, local police at first thought the whole thing sounded extremely fishy. A police chief said, “When we first got the call, we thought it was kind of a hoax being that it was Shark Week last week.”

The bandits — two men and a woman — swiped the 1.5-foot predator from an open tank at the San Antonio Aquarium, with one guy grabbing its tail while the other two wrapped it in a wet blanket.

They then placed the shark-baby in a stroller and wheeled the dripping bundle out of the aquatic museum undetected before hopping in a maroon truck. Police later found the truck and took a person of interest into custody.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Boynton Beach, Florida man was struck by a car while filming a video for the so-called “In My Feelings” challenge.

22-year-old Jaylen Norwood was supposed to hop on the hood of a friend’s car while recording a web video, but he slipped and was struck by the car.

In the latest Internet-fueled trend, people across the country have been filming themselves getting out of cars and dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings.” Police agencies across the country have warned people that the stunt is dangerous.

The Boynton Beach police department said, “Fortunately, Jaylen only had minor scrapes. Please do not try this at home. Or in the middle of the street. Or on a highway. Or riding on top of a car.”