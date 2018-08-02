Man killed in Hardee’s shooting on William Street yesterday

A man was killed yesterday at Hardee’s on William Street after being shot several times.

The shooting occurred inside of the Hardees Restaurant located at 2115 William Street in Cape Girardeau on August 1, 2018 at approximately 10:39 a.m.

Police responded at 10:39, and discovered the victim, 45-year-old Derwin Alexander Simmons, and the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Levar Sinks, knew each other and this was not a random act.

Derwin and Sinks allegedly got into an argument, ending with multiple gunshots.

He was unresponsive when being taken by emergency crews, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect hasn’t been named. Police arrested him without incident within the first three minutes of the initial 911 call.

No one else was injured. Neither men had any association with Hardee’s.

An autopsy is being conducted on the victim’s body this morning.

Sinks is being charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

His bond is set at $2,500,000, cash or surety.