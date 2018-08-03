Cat Box! Adopt Roux!!!!

This sweet little girl needs a home. Someone found her roaming around and took her to the humane society. They tried to keep her but just were not ready for a cat. They did the right thing by bringing her to the Humane Society of SE Missouri. ROUX is 5 months old and needs full vetting. Her adoption fee will be only the fees for that with no refund. But mention CAT BOX and receive a discount. She purrs with joy when being cuddled and is very frisky too. And curious. She is a medium haired domestic feline completely black and huge beautiful eyes. ROUX is a good girl and deserves a home. Adopt her today!