Friday, August 3rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to police, a cut in line for free samples at a Costco In Greenville, South Carolina turned into a fight — between two men in their 70s.

A 70-year-old man said he was waiting in line for a complimentary piece of cheese at the Costco when a 72-year-old man “cut in line, took some cheese, and walked off.”

After the 70-year-old moved on to a line with free samples of cheeseburgers, police said the man saw the 72-year-old approaching. The 70-year-old was still upset about being cut in front of and he told the other man that “he could get in front of him because he knew he would just cut the line anyway.”

The 72-year-old then hit the 70-year-old in the right side of his head and caused his hat and glasses to get knocked off. The 72-year-old had left the Costco by the time police officers arrived, they tracked him down.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police say a “very drunk” woman jumped from a drawbridge at a Maryland beach town, and was arrested.

The Daily Times of Salisbury cites charging documents saying the Coast Guard and Maryland National Resources Police searched for hours after a woman was reported to have jumped off the Route 50 bridge.

Officers were later called to a gravel parking lot, where they found 39-year-old Brooke North stumbling in a swimsuit. North said she jumped because “she just likes swimming and wanted to get away” after an argument.

She said she’d washed up on the rocks. Police say she also screamed at passing vehicles and the responding officers. North is charged with intoxicated public disturbance and disorderly conduct.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Over the weekend in Jacksonville, Florida, a man named Robby Stratton entered a convenience store to buy beer while carrying a live alligator under his arm, which he then proceeded to chase other customers around the store with.

In a video posted to the Only in Duval Instagram account, the man can be seen entering the store with the gator. “Hey man, y’all got beer still?” he asks a store employee, presumably. “Y’all ain’t out, are ya?”

As he sees another customer headed towards the walk-in beer refrigerator, the man yells, “Is he taking the last bit of beer?” before chasing him through the store and taking the gator in with him to grab a 12 pack.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is currently investigating the incident and Stratton could face a fine of $5,000 or up to five years in prison if convicted.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police said a man leaving an Arizona hospital tried to beat the heat by stealing an ambulance to avoid walking.

The Mesa Police Department said 37-year-old Todd Shell had just been released from the Banner Desert Hospital around 11:30 a.m. for a “heat related situation.”

“When officers interviewed Shell after his arrest, he said when he came out of the hospital he thought it was too hot to walk home,” police said.

“He walked back towards the hospital when he found the ambulance running in the bay while the crew was dropping off another patient. Shell decided to take the ambulance at that point so he wouldn’t have to walk.”

Shell was booked into jail on one count of unlawful use of means of transportation and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement.