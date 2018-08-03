Secretary of State approves list of November ballot measures

Five out of six proposed ballot initiatives have been approved by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft for the November 6th election.

The first of the proposed amendments will be to regulate and legalize medical marijuana, and create a 15% tax on it which will go to funding cancer research. It could generate an annual total of about $66 million.

A different proposal would legalize medical marijuana, but put a 4 percent tax aimed at helping the Veterans Commission with Healthcare.

A third petition would decrease marijuana regulations, setting the tax at 2%, also aimed at helping veterans.

The second amendment changes some rules in the Missouri Constitution for the General Assembly, changing redistricting procedures, change limits on campaign contributions so candidates can accept donations from individuals or entities, put limitations on ex-legislators as lobbyists, and prohibit political fundraising on state property.

Another petitioned amendment would increase the minimum wage to 8.50 and raise it by 85 cents a year till it peaked at $12 an hour in 2023.