Trading Post – August 4

Tree trimming

Buying:  washing machine – ph #: 573-979-0272

————-

Various drum equipment

Road case – $120

Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Firewood

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Various lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

16 in. tire – $25

Lazy Boy recliner – $30 – ph #: 270-9582

————-

Beginner’s drum set – $150

Foosball table – $125 – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

Yard Sale – 72 N. Lake Dr. – Cape

————-

Ford 350 Heavy Duty box truck – ph #: 573-513-5505

————-

Canning jars – ph #: 204-4116

————-

Set of Michelin tires – $325 – ph #: 573-450-2720

————-

‘04 Ford Escape

Pressure washer

Chainsaws & other various items – ph #: 421-5385

————-

Toaster oven – $25

Harley Davidson helmet – $25

Side table – $25 – ph #: 573-887-3013

————-

9mm pistol – $300 – ph #: 987-7755

————-

Garage “Everything’s Free” Sale – Bethany Baptist Church

————-

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Tire on wheel – $35

Set of steel pickup rims – $30

Range hood – $15 – ph #: 334-1757

————-

20 channel audio board – $50

Bottom-breaker plow – $200 – ph #: 573-576-0030

————-

‘95 Buick Park Avenue –

‘96 Sebring convertable

Buying: ‘08 Sebring convertable – ph #: 335-3576

————-

Garage Sale – teachers’ supplies – 2547 Masters – Cape – ph #: 651-6512

————-

Garage Sale – Hwy 61 – Benton – ph #: 225-12240

————-

‘99 Harley Davidson Sportster – $2,700 – ph #: 573-450-5075

