The attorney general says a popular local quarry/lake near Fredericktown where AT LEAST nine people have died is a “serious danger to the public.” Attorney General Josh Hawley has filed a lawsuit in Madison County Court against “The Offsets”:

Hawley is calling on the owners to fence off the quarry’s highest bluffs and to place a dock on the water. He says the 40-foot bluffs make it difficult to exit the water.