Cape Girardeau one of ten counties suing pharmaceutical companies over opioid epidemic

Cape Girardeau County has joined ten Missouri counties in filing lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies amidst the opioid epidemic.

It was filed Wednesday in St. Louis circuit court and seeks reimbursement for the cost resulting from the fight against the opioid crisis.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 49 manufacturers, pharmacies, and other related entities are named.

The Center for Disease Control says that almost 64,000 Americans were killed in 2016 as a result of drug overdoses.

The plaintiffs are being represented by five law firms from around Missouri.