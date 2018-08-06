Woman accused of stealing from animal rescue group turns herself in

The woman who allegedly stole over $120,000 from an animal rescue organization has turned herself over to authorities.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Elizabeth Hann turned herself in at the Cape Girardeau County Jail and posted $50,000 bond.

She was released and will be arraigned in court today on allegations she took $121,000 from a non-profit special needs animal rescue group called Mac’s Mission.

Hann had served as treasurer for Mac’s Mission, and it is believed she made 89 unauthorized withdrawals between 2016 and 2017.

She faces two felony counts of stealing.