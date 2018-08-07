Cape County Sheriff John Jordan resigning ahead of next US Senate vote on his US Marshall nomination

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff will be resigning August 13th.

The announcement was made yesterday and comes as Sheriff John Jordan awaits a final United States Senate vote deciding on his installation as a US Marshall.

Jordan says the move was to allow the county to fit the election of a new sheriff into the November election.

Names for the general election need to be finalized by the end of August.

He said that the county will save the county $80,000 by avoiding the need for a special election.