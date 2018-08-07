Cape Girardeau burns in morning fire today

A man bicycling in Cape Girardeau discovered a home burning on the 2900 Block La Mesa Drive before 5 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded and found a camper by the house burning, while the attic in the house was also catching fire.

The neighboring house was beginning to burn as well.

The bicyclist began to knock on the door of the house to wake up the owners, and everyone was soon evacuated without major injury.

Crews had the situation under control in 15 minutes after pulling down ceilings to extinguish the attic fire and the garage door to extinguish the garage fire.

The exact cause of the fire started around the camper and is still under investigation.