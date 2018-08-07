Castor Township official arrest for taking vehicles

The elected President of Castor Township and city Board Member was arrested for stealing vehicles.

31-year-old Randall James McCollom was arrested and also charged with stealing another motor vehicle and committing act prohibited by elected officials.

He’s accused of stealing by deception after he allegedly took two dump trucks, which were then used in his personal trucking company.

It’s believed some had thought the trucks were unable to be repaired.

He’s been released on $20,000.00 bond.