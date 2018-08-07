Has MO’s voter ID law helped to fight against voter fraud?

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says it’s too early to tell if the state’s voter ID law has helped to fight against alleged voter fraud.

Some opponents of such laws contend that that problem is voter impersonation, not voter fraud. Missourians who do not have a government-issued photo ID can still vote in Tuesday’s primary election. Voters without a government-issued photo ID, voter registration card, college ID or bank statement must vote a provisional ballot.