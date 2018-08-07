Mulkeytown man sentenced to 50 years over sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

A man from Mulkeytown has been sentenced to 50 years in the Department of Corrections on two counts of the predatory sexual assault of a child.

Curtis Edward Carr was found guilty of the acts in May by a Union County jury after 8 days of trial.

It was found he had assaulted a 12-year-old girl in 2013 in a vehicle in rural Jonesboro.

He was a friend of the young girl’s family.

He was discovered later to have assaulted a young Maryland girl.

Carr must serve 85 percent of his sentence and will also spend 3 years supervised release.