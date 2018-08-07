Tuesday, August 7th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park was arrested in Glacier National Park in the third disturbance in less than a week at a national park.

Rangers looking for Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, found him causing a disturbance at the historic Many Glacier Hotel in the popular Montana park, the National Park Service said.

Reinke, 55, had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and was released on $500 bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A British man reportedly attacked an ice cream van and threatened its owner with a Samurai sword in front of “screaming” children. 32-year-old Jamie Tickle was drunk and high on cocaine when he climbed into the van and waved the sword as a woman was serving three children.

He then hid by a group of bins but was arrested shortly after the attack in Merseyside. Tickle was jailed for two years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court for affray and possession of a weapon.

Judge Stephen Everett said the attack “came out of the blue and we may never get to the bottom of why he did what he did.” He said although no-one was injured, the attack caused “psychological devastation.” The judge also said he was unsure whether Tickle fully understood the seriousness of what he had done.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Chinese man who drove his expensive Land Rover SUV into a river in order to save 20 yuan ($3) on a car wash recently learned the hard way that sometimes being too cheap can cost you a lot more than you were trying to save.

According to a report from the Fire Services Department in China’s Sichuan Province, a local man had to be rescued from a nearby river after driving his Land Rover SUV into the water to wash it and getting stranded on a small islet.

The man told rescuers that he simply wanted to wash his car so he wouldn’t have to go to the car wash and pay the 20 yuan fee, but he didn’t expect the flood gates of an upstream dam to be opened causing the water level to rise almost instantly.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say an Ontario man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn’t drunk. Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar and set out to show his friends he wasn’t impaired.

It’s alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ontario police station to prove his point. Police say he asked for a breath test and officers obliged. A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly 1 1/2 times the legal limit.