Wednesday, August 8th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Morgan, Utah man accused of breaking into the stadium where the Ogden Raptors play, stealing merchandise, and setting a large fire is facing several felony charges.

31-year-old Trevor Flitton reportedly forced his way into the concession/gift shop area of Lindquist Field Stadium by “kicking the door open.” Flitton then “used a propane tank to create a large fire.”

“There were ashes, debris, and burned materials on the associated food grill and underneath it,” the charges state. “Ogden Fire Department said they had to put out the fire in the gift/concession area.”

The suspect fled and police found him just half a block away with a load of stolen Ogden Raptors gear. He has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, burglary, and theft.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Two Tennessee teenagers were arrested after attempting to carjack two vehicles in the Green Hills area. The suspects, ages 15 and 17, first tried to steal the car of a woman parked in the Hill Center parking garage.

Metro police reported they ran up to her vehicle, one on each side, opened the doors and yelled for her to get out. They then tried to pull her out of the car, but she screamed and held down her car horn, causing them to run off.

An hour later, the teens approached a woman walking to her car in the Kroger parking lot. They grabbed her keys out of her hand, jumped in her vehicle, but ran away after they were unable to drive a manual transmission, according to Metro police.

A short time later, officers spotted the teens in the area and took them into custody. They were each charged in juvenile court with attempted robbery/carjacking, theft, and attempted theft of a vehicle.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A woman named Liberty Bell was arrested Thursday after allegedly pummeling the female public defender assigned to represent the 34-year-old Illinois resident.

According to police, Bell was meeting with her lawyer in a courthouse cubicle prior to a court appearance when the attack occurred. The victim was left with abrasions and a pair of broken glasses.

Bell was arrested earlier this year after locking herself out of a car that she had allegedly stolen. While free on bond in that case, Bell was arrested in late-June for stealing a March of Dimes donation jar.

Bell will be charged with a misdemeanor count for the courthouse battery since the victim did not want a felony count filed against her client.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A KFC in Dover, Delaware had been closed for more than an hour Sunday night when a Florida man showed no regard for its hours of operation. Police said 27-year-old Antonio Stevens, of Orlando, Florida tried to force a KFC employee to reopen the restaurant at gunpoint.

The employee, a 38-year old woman, was outside the restaurant around 11:15 p.m.. She was waiting for a ride when the suspect approached and demanded entry. When she told him she couldn’t reopen the store, he moved on to demanding her personal belongings. He pointed what appeared to be a handgun at her.

After a struggle, the suspect left the scene on foot with nothing to show for his efforts. Officers arrived and manage to track him down. They took him into custody after another brief struggle.

Investigators recovered a mask and a BB gun used in the incident. Stevens faces charges for first-degree robbery, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and resisting arrest.